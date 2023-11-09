News & Insights

Apyx Medical Q3 Loss Narrows, But Misses Estimates; Cuts Annual Revenue Guidance - Update

November 09, 2023 — 07:44 am EST

Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) reported Loss for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$4.629 million, or -$0.13 per share. This compares with -$5.764 million, or -$0.17 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 31.4% to $11.976 million from $9.114 million last year.

Outlook:

Looking ahead, for the full year, Apyx has revised down its revenue forecast, below analysts' estimates. The company now expects to post revenue of $53 million to $54 million against its previous outlook of $59 million to $62 million.

Analysts, on average polled by Thomson Reuters project the firm to register revenue of $59.68 million, for the year.

For the full-year 2022, the company had posted a revenue of $44.5 million. APYX now expects annual net loss of around $16 million against its prior guidance of approximately $10.5 million.

Apyx Medical Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$4.629 Mln. vs. -$5.764 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.13 vs. -$0.17 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.11 -Revenue (Q3): $11.976 Mln vs. $9.114 Mln last year.

