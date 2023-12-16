Apyx Medical (FRA:BOV) Price Target Increased by 6.84% to 4.18

The average one-year price target for Apyx Medical (FRA:BOV) has been revised to 4.18 / share. This is an increase of 6.84% from the prior estimate of 3.91 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.74 to a high of 8.16 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 104.98% from the latest reported closing price of 2.04 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 103 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apyx Medical. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 8.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOV is 0.24%, a decrease of 34.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.55% to 21,507K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Archon Capital Management holds 3,452K shares representing 9.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 2,010K shares representing 5.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,603K shares, representing an increase of 20.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOV by 16.35% over the last quarter.

AIGH Capital Management holds 1,895K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,267K shares, representing an increase of 33.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOV by 12.17% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 1,777K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,016K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.