Apyx Medical (FRA:BOV) Price Target Decreased by 5.06% to 7.20

The average one-year price target for Apyx Medical (FRA:BOV) has been revised to 7.20 / share. This is an decrease of 5.06% from the prior estimate of 7.58 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.76 to a high of 12.43 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 172.59% from the latest reported closing price of 2.64 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 93 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apyx Medical. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 13.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOV is 0.22%, a decrease of 31.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.49% to 20,908K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Archon Capital Management holds 3,452K shares representing 9.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,694K shares, representing an increase of 21.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOV by 9.12% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 3,398K shares representing 9.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cowen And Company holds 1,776K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,855K shares, representing a decrease of 60.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOV by 66.13% over the last quarter.

Invenire Partners holds 946K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 578K shares, representing an increase of 38.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOV by 44.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 945K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

