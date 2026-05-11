BioTech
APYX

Apyx Medical Expands FDA Clearance For AYON Body Conturing System

May 11, 2026 — 09:42 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) announced that the U.S. FDA has granted expanded 510(k) clearance for its AYON Body Contouring System to include power liposuction capability.

The clearance adds a second advanced liposuction modality to the platform, designed to enhance fat removal efficiency and reduce surgeon effort and operating room time.

AYON is a surgeon-designed body contouring system that integrates fat removal, closed loop contouring, and Renuvion's tissue contraction technology into a single platform. With the addition of power liposuction, surgeons can now perform multiple body contouring modalities within one system, streamlining workflow and supporting improved patient outcomes.

Apyx Medical plans a limited commercial launch of the new function, working closely with early adopters to refine training and utilization before scaling broader adoption. CEO Charlie Goodwin described AYON as a "gold-standard system in surgical aesthetics," highlighting its potential to drive greater market demand.

The company, known for its Renuvion and J-Plasma technologies, continues to expand its surgical aesthetics portfolio. AYON's expanded clearance represents a milestone in Apyx's strategy to deliver comprehensive, evidence-based solutions for body contouring and aesthetic surgery.

APYX has traded between $1.08 and $4.50 over the past year. The stock closed Friday's trading (May 8, 2026) at $3.67, up 3.09%. In pre-market trading, the stock is at $3.86, up 5.18%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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