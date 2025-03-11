APYX MEDICAL Earnings Preview: Recent $APYX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

APYX MEDICAL ($APYX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $13,656,015 and earnings of -$0.16 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $APYX stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
APYX MEDICAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 16 institutional investors add shares of APYX MEDICAL stock to their portfolio, and 26 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 3,169,800 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,008,284
- PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC added 150,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $237,000
- RATHBONES GROUP PLC removed 150,000 shares (-59.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $237,000
- KESTRA ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC removed 124,189 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $196,218
- RPG FAMILY WEALTH ADVISORY, LLC removed 75,250 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $118,895
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 53,782 shares (+427.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $84,975
- TAYLOR FRIGON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 51,128 shares (-8.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $80,782
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.