Apyx Medical Corporation to Release Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results on August 7th

Apyx Medical plans to release Q2 2025 financial results on August 7, followed by a conference call.

Apyx Medical Corporation announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 after market closure on August 7th. Following the release, management will hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and answer questions. Interested parties can join the call by phone or through a live webcast on the company's website. Apyx Medical specializes in advanced energy technology, particularly its helium plasma and radiofrequency products, including Renuvion and the AYON Body Contouring System, which are designed for cosmetic surgery and supported by extensive clinical research. For more details, the company's website offers further information about its products.

Apyx Medical Corporation will be releasing its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, providing transparency and updates to investors and stakeholders.

The scheduled conference call for discussing the results indicates active communication and engagement with investors, enhancing investor relations.

The mention of over 90 clinical publications supporting Renuvion and J-Plasma technologies emphasizes the credibility and effectiveness of their products in the market.

The company's innovative product offerings, including the AYON Body Contouring System™, position Apyx Medical favorably in the growing cosmetic surgery market.

Timing of the financial results announcement may indicate potential issues, as it comes after a longer period, suggesting uncertainty in performance.

No specific financial performance metrics or guidance are provided in the announcement, which could raise concerns among investors about the company's transparency and confidence in its results.

When will Apyx Medical announce its financial results?

Apyx Medical will announce its financial results on August 7, 2025, after market close.

How can I participate in the Apyx Medical conference call?

Dial 800-717-1738 or 646-307-1865 for international callers and use access code 35370.

What technology does Apyx Medical offer?

Apyx Medical provides helium plasma and radiofrequency technology, including Renuvion® and the AYON Body Contouring System™.

Where can I access the Apyx Medical earnings webcast?

The earnings webcast will be available on the Apyx Medical website's Investor Relations section.

Who should I contact for investor relations at Apyx Medical?

Contact Jeremy Feffer, Managing Director at LifeSci Advisors, via email at jfeffer@lifesciadvisors.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$APYX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $APYX stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



CLEARWATER, Fla., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX)



(“Apyx Medical;” the “Company”), the manufacturer of a proprietary helium plasma and radiofrequency technology marketed and sold as Renuvion



®



and the AYON Body Contouring System™, today announced that financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 will be released after markets closes on Thursday, August 7



th



.





Management will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 7



th



, to discuss the results of the quarter, and to host a question-and-answer session. To listen to the call by phone, interested parties may dial 800-717-1738 (or 646-307-1865 for international callers) and provide access code 35370. Participants should ask for the “Apyx Medical Corporation Call”. A live webcast of the call will be accessible via the following link:



Apyx Medical Earnings Webcast



and via the



Investor Relations section



of the Company’s website, where it will also be archived for future reference.









Investor Relations Contact:









Jeremy Feffer





Managing Director





LifeSci Advisors





OP: 212-915-2568







jfeffer@lifesciadvisors.com











About Apyx Medical Corporation:









Apyx Medical Corporation is an advanced energy technology company with a passion for elevating people’s lives through innovative products, including its Helium Plasma Platform Technology products marketed and sold as Renuvion



®



and now the AYON Body Contouring System™ in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma



®



in the hospital surgical market. Renuvion and J-Plasma offer surgeons a unique ability to provide controlled heat to tissue to achieve their desired results. The effectiveness of Renuvion and J-Plasma are supported by more than 90 clinical publications. The Company also leverages its deep expertise and decades of experience in unique waveforms through OEM agreements with other medical device manufacturers. For further information about the Company and its products, please refer to the Apyx Medical Corporation website at



www.ApyxMedical.com





