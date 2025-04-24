Apyx Medical Corporation to Release Q1 Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results on May 8th

Apyx Medical Corporation will release Q1 2025 financial results on May 8 and conduct a conference call for discussions.

$APYX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 17 institutional investors add shares of $APYX stock to their portfolio, and 21 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



CLEARWATER, Fla., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX)



(“Apyx Medical;” the “Company”), the manufacturer of a proprietary helium plasma and radiofrequency technology marketed and sold as Renuvion



®



, today announced that financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 will be released before markets open on Thursday, May 8th.





Management will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 8th to discuss the results of the quarter, and to host a question-and-answer session. To listen to the call by phone, interested parties may dial 800-717-1738 (or 646-307-1865 for international callers) and provide access code 63341. Participants should ask for the “Apyx Medical Corporation Call”. A live webcast of the call will be accessible via the following link:



Apyx Medical Earnings Webcast



and via the



Investor Relations section



of the Company’s website, where it will be archived for future reference.









Investor Relations Contact:









Jeremy Feffer





Managing Director





LifeSci Advisors





OP: 212-915-2568







jfeffer@lifesciadvisors.com











About Apyx Medical Corporation:









Apyx Medical Corporation is an advanced energy technology company with a passion for elevating people’s lives through innovative products, including its Helium Plasma Platform Technology products marketed and sold as Renuvion



®



in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma



®



in the hospital surgical market. Renuvion and J-Plasma offer surgeons a unique ability to provide controlled heat to tissue to achieve their desired results. The effectiveness of Renuvion and J-Plasma are supported by more than 90 clinical publications. The Company also leverages its deep expertise and decades of experience in unique waveforms through OEM agreements with other medical device manufacturers. For further information about the Company and its products, please refer to the Apyx Medical Corporation website at



www.ApyxMedical.com





