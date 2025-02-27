Apyx Medical Corporation to Release Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on March 13

Apyx Medical will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 financial results on March 13, 2025, with a conference call.

$APYX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 16 institutional investors add shares of $APYX stock to their portfolio, and 26 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



CLEARWATER, Fla., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Apyx



®



Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX)



(“Apyx Medical;” the “Company”), the manufacturer of a proprietary helium plasma and radiofrequency technology marketed and sold as Renuvion



®



, today announced that financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 will be released before the market opens on Thursday, March 13th.





Management will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 13th to discuss the results of the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024, and to host a question-and-answer session. To listen to the call by phone, interested parties may dial 877-407-9039 (or 201-689-8470 for international callers) and provide access code 13751519. Participants should ask for the “Apyx Medical Corporation Call”. A live webcast of the call will be accessible via the following link:



Apyx Medical Earnings Webcast



and via the



Investor Relations section



of the Company’s website, where it will be archived for future reference.









Investor Relations Contact:









Jeremy Feffer





Managing Director





LifeSci Advisors





OP: 212-915-2568







jfeffer@lifesciadvisors.com











About Apyx Medical Corporation:









Apyx Medical Corporation is an advanced energy technology company with a passion for elevating people’s lives through innovative products, including its Helium Plasma Platform Technology products marketed and sold as Renuvion in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma



®



in the hospital surgical market. Renuvion and J-Plasma offer surgeons a unique ability to provide controlled heat to tissue to achieve their desired results. The effectiveness of Renuvion and J-Plasma are supported by more than 90 clinical documents. The Company also leverages its deep expertise and decades of experience in unique waveforms through OEM agreements with other medical device manufacturers. For further information about the Company and its products, please refer to the Apyx Medical Corporation website at



www.ApyxMedical.com



.



