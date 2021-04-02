Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) Just Reported And Analysts Have Been Lifting Their Price Targets

A week ago, Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) came out with a strong set of yearly numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. Revenues and losses per share both beat expectations, with revenues of US$28m leading estimates by 4.6%. Statutory losses were somewhat smaller thanthe analysts expected, coming in at US$0.35 per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGS:APYX Earnings and Revenue Growth April 2nd 2021

Following the latest results, Apyx Medical's four analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$37.8m in 2021. This would be a huge 36% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to explode, reaching US$0.57 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$39.5m and losses of US$0.52 per share in 2021. Overall it looks as though the analysts are negative in this update. Although sales forecasts held steady, the consensus also made a moderate increase in to its losses per share forecasts.

The average price target lifted 8.7% to US$12.50, clearly signalling that the weaker revenue and EPS outlook are not expected to weigh on the stock over the longer term. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Apyx Medical, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$14.00 and the most bearish at US$12.00 per share. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Apyx Medical is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 36% annualised growth until the end of 2021. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 2.6% annual decline over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 8.9% annually. So it looks like Apyx Medical is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Apyx Medical. They also downgraded their revenue estimates, although industry data suggests that Apyx Medical's revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Apyx Medical. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Apyx Medical going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Apyx Medical (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

