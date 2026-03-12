Apyx Medical Corp Q4 And FY25 Revenue Improves; Lifts FY26 Revenue View By Approx. 9%-10%; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Apyx Medical Corp. (APYX), a surgical aesthetics company specialising in electrosurgical equipment and medical devices, reported a narrower net loss in the financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended 2025, driven by revenue growth. In addition, the firm raised its full-year 2026 revenue view by approximately 9% to 10%.

Following the news, APYX is up 2.29% at $4.02 in the after-hours market.

For the fourth quarter, net loss attributable to stockholders narrowed to $1.29 million, or $0.03 per share, from $4.63 million, or $0.12 per share, in the prior year.

Total revenue increased 34.7% to $19.16 million, up from $14.24 million in the prior year, driven primarily by a 36% increase in surgical aesthetics sales, bolstered by AYON following its commercial launch in September 2025.

For the full year 2025, net loss attributable to stockholders shrank to $11.21 million, or $0.27 per share, from $23.46 million, or $0.66 per share, in the prior year.

Total revenue increased 9.9% to $52.84 million from $48.10 million in the prior year.

Looking ahead to the full year 2026, the company expects total revenue in the range of $57.5 million to $58.5 million, up 8% to 10% from $52.8 million in 2025.

Surgical aesthetics revenue is expected to be $53.0 million to $54.0 million, up from $45.3 million in 2025.

Meanwhile, Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) revenue is expected to be approximately $4.5 million, down from $7.5 million in 2025.

Apyx Medical's product portfolio includes helium plasma platform technology products marketed as Renuvion in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma in the hospital surgical market, and AYON is an FDA-cleared body contouring system in the cosmetic surgery market. Apyx Medical Corp also develops and manufactures OEM generators and related accessories.

In October 2025, Apyx Medical submitted a new 510(k) premarket notification to the FDA to expand the AYON label to include power liposuction, and the firm anticipates 510(k) clearance in mid-2026.

"As awareness of AYON increases, we expect demand to accelerate and scale meaningfully ", said Charlie Goodwin, President and Chief Executive Officer.

As of December 31, 2025, Apyx Medical had cash and cash equivalents of $31.74 million. Based on the firm's projections, including the uptake of the AYON platform, working capital management and strict cost controls, the company expects cash runway through 2027.

APYX has traded between $0.75 and $4.50 in the last year. The stock closed Wednesday's trade at $3.93, up 13.91%.

