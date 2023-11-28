Apyx Medical Appoints Matthew Hill As Chief Financial Officer

(RTTNews) - Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) has recently appointed Matthew Hill as the new Chief Financial Officer, effective from December 4, 2023, following the departure of Tara Semb, whose resignation was announced on November 9, 2023.

With over 30 years of experience in finance and operations, Hill brings an extensive knowledge of the healthcare industry to Apyx Medical, having previously served as the CFO of four publicly traded healthcare companies.

Prior to joining Apyx Medical, Hill served as the CFO of PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company.

Charlie Goodwin, the President and CEO of Apyx Medical, expressed his enthusiasm about Hill joining the executive leadership team and leading the company's strategic initiatives for strong, sustainable, long-term growth.

