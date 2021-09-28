Apyx (APYX) Moves 10.9% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Apyx Medical APYX shares ended the last trading session 10.9% higher at $13.85. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 9.3% gain over the past four weeks.

Apyx recorded a price surge before its third-quarter 2021 earnings release with the latest Zacks Consensus Estimate showing significant upward revision compared to the year-ago reported number. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third-quarter revenues is currently pegged at $10.8 million, indicating an improvement of 55.8% from the year-ago reported figure. The company is expected to release its third-quarter earnings on Nov 8, 2021.

This medical device maker is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.14 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -7.7%. Revenues are expected to be $10.83 million, up 55.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Apyx, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on APYX going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

