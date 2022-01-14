APTV Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Aptiv PLC (Symbol: APTV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $156.86, changing hands as low as $152.51 per share. Aptiv PLC shares are currently trading down about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of APTV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, APTV's low point in its 52 week range is $127.21 per share, with $180.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $153.06. The APTV DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

