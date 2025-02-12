Aptose's Phase 1/2 TUSCANY Trial Shows Early Promise With TUS+VEN+AZA In AML Treatment

(RTTNews) - Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO), on Wednesday reported promising early results from its Phase 1/2 TUSCANY trial, testing a triple therapy combining tuspetinib or TUS, venetoclax or VEN, and azacitidine or AZA for newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia or AML patients who are ineligible for induction chemotherapy.

Early data from the trial show that the TUS+VEN+AZA combination is well-tolerated and effective.

In Cycle 1, two patients with FLT3-wildtype AML achieved complete remissions or CR and CRh, and one patient with TP53 mutations and complex karyotype also achieved CR.

Additionally, pharmacokinetic analyses showed that the plasma levels of tuspetinib remain unaffected by the combination therapy, providing predictability in dosing without the need for adjustments.

The trial's early success highlights the potential of the TUS+VEN+AZA triplet to treat a broad range of AML patients, including those with difficult mutations, and suggests a favorable safety profile.

The trial is ongoing, with further data expected later in 2025.

