News & Insights

BioTech
APTO

Aptose's Phase 1/2 TUSCANY Trial Shows Early Promise With TUS+VEN+AZA In AML Treatment

February 12, 2025 — 01:11 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO), on Wednesday reported promising early results from its Phase 1/2 TUSCANY trial, testing a triple therapy combining tuspetinib or TUS, venetoclax or VEN, and azacitidine or AZA for newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia or AML patients who are ineligible for induction chemotherapy.

Early data from the trial show that the TUS+VEN+AZA combination is well-tolerated and effective.

In Cycle 1, two patients with FLT3-wildtype AML achieved complete remissions or CR and CRh, and one patient with TP53 mutations and complex karyotype also achieved CR.

Additionally, pharmacokinetic analyses showed that the plasma levels of tuspetinib remain unaffected by the combination therapy, providing predictability in dosing without the need for adjustments.

The trial's early success highlights the potential of the TUS+VEN+AZA triplet to treat a broad range of AML patients, including those with difficult mutations, and suggests a favorable safety profile.

The trial is ongoing, with further data expected later in 2025.

Currently, APTO is trading at $0.21 up by 18.81%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

APTO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.