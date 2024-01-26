Aptose Prices Offering Of About 4.91 Mln Shares At $1.71/Share, $4 Private Placement With Hanmi

(RTTNews) - Clinical-stage biotechnology company, Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO), Friday announced the pricing of public offering of approximately 4.91 million shares at $1.71 per share, to raise nearly $8.4 million, along with a concurrent private placement of $4 million with Hanmi Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Under the private placement, Hanmi will purchase shares of the company at $1.90 per share.

Aptose will also issue warrants to Hanmi to purchase the shares at $1.71 per warrant.

The company stated that it plans to use the proceeds to support clinical trials, manufacture clinical supplies and for other corporate-related purposes.

Additionally, the company is offering a 30-day option to underwriters to purchase an additional 736,842 shares and/or warrants.

The offering is expected to close on or about January 30, while the Private placement will close on or about January 31.

Newbridge Securities Corporation is acting as the sole book-runner for the transactions.

In the pre-market activity, the shares of Aptose are sliding 3.66 percent, to $1.84 on the Nasdaq.

