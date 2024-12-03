Aptose Biosciences signs CRADA with NCI to develop tuspetinib for AML, MDS

Aptose Biosciences (APTO) announced that the National Cancer Institute, NCI, part of the National Institutes of Health, and Aptose Biosciences Inc. have entered into a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement, CRADA. Under the CRADA, the NCI and Aptose will collaborate on the clinical development of Aptose’s proprietary lead clinical-stage compound tuspetinib, an inhibitor of key signaling kinases involved in myeloid malignancies, in the NCI Cancer Therapy Evaluation Program, CTEP, sponsored myeloMATCH trials employing combinations of targeted therapy for the treatment of molecularly defined acute myeloid leukemia, AML, and myelodysplastic syndromes, MDS, populations. These trials will be conducted by NCI’s National Clinical Trials Network, NCTN, with the participation of the NCI Community Oncology Research Program, NCORP, in the U.S. and Canada.

