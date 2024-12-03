News & Insights

Aptose Biosciences signs CRADA with NCI to develop tuspetinib for AML, MDS

December 03, 2024 — 07:35 am EST

Aptose Biosciences (APTO) announced that the National Cancer Institute, NCI, part of the National Institutes of Health, and Aptose Biosciences Inc. have entered into a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement, CRADA. Under the CRADA, the NCI and Aptose will collaborate on the clinical development of Aptose’s proprietary lead clinical-stage compound tuspetinib, an inhibitor of key signaling kinases involved in myeloid malignancies, in the NCI Cancer Therapy Evaluation Program, CTEP, sponsored myeloMATCH trials employing combinations of targeted therapy for the treatment of molecularly defined acute myeloid leukemia, AML, and myelodysplastic syndromes, MDS, populations. These trials will be conducted by NCI’s National Clinical Trials Network, NCTN, with the participation of the NCI Community Oncology Research Program, NCORP, in the U.S. and Canada.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

