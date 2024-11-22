Aptose Biosciences to sell 40M shares at 20c in public offering

Aptose Biosciences (APTO) announced the pricing of its “reasonable best efforts” public offering with participation from the CEO and existing and new healthcare focused investors for the purchase and sale of up to 40,000,000 shares of common stock and warrants to purchase up to 20,000,000 shares of common stock at a combined offering price of $0.20 per share and accompanying warrant. The Company expects to receive aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $8 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses, and assuming no exercise of the warrants. The warrants will have an exercise price of $0.25 per share, will be exercisable immediately and will expire five years from the issuance date. The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about November 25, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this Offering for working capital and general corporate purposes. A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as the sole placement agent for the Offering

