Aptose Biosciences Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirements

Aptose Biosciences regains Nasdaq compliance; continues to develop tuspetinib for acute myeloid leukemia treatment.

Quiver AI Summary

Aptose Biosciences Inc. announced that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement after its stock closed above $1.00 per share for ten consecutive business days. However, the company is still not compliant with the $2.5 million shareholders equity requirement but is operating under an exception from the Hearing Panel that allows additional time to address this issue. Aptose is developing tuspetinib (TUS), a targeted therapy for newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and is focused on creating innovative oncology treatments. The press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the company's future plans and the risks associated with achieving full compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements.

Potential Positives

Aptose Biosciences has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement after the closing bid price of its common shares exceeded $1.00 for ten consecutive business days.

This compliance may enhance investor confidence and stabilize the company's stock price on the Nasdaq, potentially attracting more investors.

The press release highlights the company's ongoing development of tuspetinib (TUS), reflecting its commitment to addressing unmet medical needs in oncology, which may bolster its reputation in the biotechnology industry.

Potential Negatives

The company is currently not in compliance with the $2.5 million shareholder equity requirement, which may indicate financial instability or challenges ahead.

Although Aptose has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement, the ongoing need for an exception suggests potential volatility and uncertainty regarding its stock stability.

FAQ

What recent compliance status has Aptose Biosciences achieved with Nasdaq?

Aptose Biosciences has regained compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement, confirmed on March 14, 2025.

What is tuspetinib (TUS) developed for?

Tuspetinib is being developed as a triple drug frontline therapy for newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

Is Aptose currently fully compliant with all Nasdaq requirements?

No, Aptose is not in compliance with the $2.5 million requirement but is operating under an exception from the Hearing Panel.

What type of company is Aptose Biosciences?

Aptose Biosciences is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on developing innovative treatments for cancer, particularly in hematology.

Where can I find more information about Aptose Biosciences?

More information can be found by visiting Aptose's official website at www.aptose.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$APTO Insider Trading Activity

$APTO insiders have traded $APTO stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APTO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM G. RICE (Chair, President & CEO) purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $20,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$APTO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $APTO stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SAN DIEGO and TORONTO, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptose Biosciences Inc. (“Aptose” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: APTO, TSX: APS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing the tuspetinib (TUS)-based triple drug frontline therapy to treat patients with newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML), today announced that it received a written notification from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company that it is in compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement.





On March 14, 2025, Nasdaq confirmed that, for ten consecutive business days, the closing bid price of the Company’s common shares has been $1.00 per share or greater. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). Separately, Aptose is not in compliance with the $2.5 million requirement and is operating under an exception granted by the Hearing Panel, which provides additional time to regain compliance, although there is no assurance that the Company will successfully achieve full compliance with the Nasdaq shareholders equity compliance requirements.







About Aptose







Aptose Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing precision medicines addressing unmet medical needs in oncology, with an initial focus on hematology. The Company's small molecule cancer therapeutics pipeline includes products designed to provide single agent efficacy and to enhance the efficacy of other anti-cancer therapies and regimens without overlapping toxicities. The Company’s lead clinical-stage compound tuspetinib (TUS), is an oral kinase inhibitor that has demonstrated activity as a monotherapy and in combination therapy in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and is being developed as a frontline triplet therapy in newly diagnosed AML. For more information, please visit www.aptose.com.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian and U.S. securities laws, including statements relating to the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements including words such as “continue”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “should”, “would”, “may”, and other similar expressions. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements described in this press release. Such factors could include, among others: our ability to regain full compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements and other risks detailed from time-to-time in our ongoing quarterly filings, annual information forms, annual reports and annual filings with Canadian securities regulators and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.





Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumptions set out in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our filings with Canadian securities regulators and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission underlying those forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and we do not intend, and do not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. We cannot assure you that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.





For further information, please contact:







Aptose Biosciences Inc.







Susan Pietropaolo





Corporate Communications & Investor Relations





201-923-2049





spietropaolo@aptose.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.