Aptose Biosciences to Present at 2025 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference

Aptose Biosciences will present its frontline AML therapy at the Bloom Burton Healthcare Investor Conference on May 5, 2025.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. has announced that its management team will participate in the 2025 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference in Toronto on May 5-6, 2025. Dr. William G. Rice, the Chairman, President, and CEO, will present on May 5 at 3:00 p.m. EDT and will be available for one-on-one meetings. Aptose is focused on developing precision oncology therapies, particularly for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), with their lead compound, tuspetinib, being evaluated as a frontline treatment for newly diagnosed patients. The conference aims to connect investors with updates from key players in the Canadian healthcare sector. For further details, attendees are encouraged to visit Aptose's website or the conference's official site.

Potential Positives

Aptose is participating in a prominent healthcare investor conference, enhancing its visibility among potential investors.

Dr. William G. Rice, the Chairman, President, and CEO, will present and host one-on-one meetings, indicating direct engagement with stakeholders.

The company is showcasing its innovative drug, tuspetinib, which is positioned to address a significant medical need in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia.

Potential Negatives

There is a need for caution regarding the company's future performance as outlined in the extensive forward-looking statements, indicating potential uncertainties and risks associated with their business objectives.



The press release does not provide new data or results regarding the efficacy or progress of their lead compound, tuspetinib, which may raise concerns among investors about the timeline and success of their clinical programs.



The reliance on one key speaker, Dr. William G. Rice, for presentations and investor interactions may limit the perception of a robust management team capable of addressing investor inquiries and concerns effectively.

$APTO Insider Trading Activity

$APTO insiders have traded $APTO stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APTO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM G. RICE (Chair, President & CEO) purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $20,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$APTO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $APTO stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SAN DIEGO and TORONTO, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptose Biosciences Inc. (“Aptose” or the “Company”) (TSX: APS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing a tuspetinib (TUS) based triple drug frontline therapy to treat patients with newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML), today announced that the Aptose management team will participate in the 2025 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference being held in Toronto, May 5-6, 2025.





Dr. William G. Rice, Chairman, President and CEO of Aptose, will present on May 5, 2025 and will be hosting one-on-one meetings during the conference. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Aptose please contact your conference representative.











2025 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference



















Date:





Monday, May 5, 2025









Presentation Time:





3:00 p.m. EDT









Format:





Corporate Presentation and Webcast









Speaker:





William G. Rice, PhD, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer









Webcast:







Link











(



https://event.summitcast.com/view/hG2KhRan38C8o5wZiWyxNK/gmdcbaMxMaML5y8VPDckgT



)





















The corporate presentation will be available on the Aptose website



here



.







About the Conference







The Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference brings together U.S., Canadian and international investors who are interested in the latest developments in the Canadian healthcare sector. Attendees will have an opportunity to obtain corporate updates from premier Canadian publicly traded and private companies through presentations and private meetings. For more information, please visit: bloomburton.com/conference.







About Aptose







Aptose Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing precision medicines addressing unmet medical needs in oncology, with an initial focus on hematology. The Company's small molecule cancer therapeutics pipeline includes products designed to provide single agent efficacy and to enhance the efficacy of other anti-cancer therapies and regimens without overlapping toxicities. The Company’s lead clinical-stage compound tuspetinib (TUS), is an oral kinase inhibitor that has demonstrated activity as a monotherapy and in combination therapy in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and is being developed as a frontline triplet therapy in newly diagnosed AML. For more information, please visit www.aptose.com.









Forward-Looking Statements











This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian and U.S. securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the Company’s growth, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements including words such as “continue”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “hope” “should”, “would”, “may”, “potential” and other similar expressions. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements described in this press release.









Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumptions set out in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our filings with Canadian securities regulators and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission underlying those forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and we do not intend, and do not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. We cannot assure you that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.







For further information, please contact:







Aptose





Biosciences





Inc.







Susan Pietropaolo





Corporate Communications & Investor Relations





201-923-2049







spietropaolo@aptose.com





