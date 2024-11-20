News & Insights

Aptose Biosciences Launches TUSCANY Study for AML

November 20, 2024 — 08:18 am EST

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) has released an update.

Aptose Biosciences has launched the TUSCANY Phase 1/2 study to test a new triplet therapy for newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients. This innovative treatment combines tuspetinib with azacitidine and venetoclax, aiming to offer an effective frontline therapy for AML patients who cannot undergo intensive chemotherapy. The trial is being conducted across several sites in the United States, with potential to impact a broad range of AML cases.

