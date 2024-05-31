Aptose Biosciences Concludes Agreement, Announces Update

Aptose Biosciences (APS) has shared an announcement.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. has ended its Equity Distribution Agreement with JonesTrading Institutional Services LLC, effective May 30, 2024, without incurring any penalties. The terminated agreement, originally signed on December 9, 2022, allowed Aptose Biosciences to sell up to $50 million of its common shares through JonesTrading. The company has also issued a press release regarding this termination.

