News & Insights

Stocks

Aptose Biosciences Concludes Agreement, Announces Update

May 31, 2024 — 08:58 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Aptose Biosciences (APS) has shared an announcement.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. has ended its Equity Distribution Agreement with JonesTrading Institutional Services LLC, effective May 30, 2024, without incurring any penalties. The terminated agreement, originally signed on December 9, 2022, allowed Aptose Biosciences to sell up to $50 million of its common shares through JonesTrading. The company has also issued a press release regarding this termination.

See more insights into APS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

APTO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.