Aptose Biosciences Boosts Capital with $8M Offering

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Aptose Biosciences ( (TSE:APS) ) has provided an announcement.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a Canadian company specializing in precision oncology, has successfully closed an $8 million public offering involving 40 million common shares and warrants to buy 20 million more at $0.25 each. The funds raised will be used for working capital and corporate purposes. A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners acted as the sole placement agent. This strategic move aims to bolster Aptose’s financial strength as it advances its pipeline of targeted cancer therapies.

See more insights into APS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.