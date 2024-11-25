News & Insights

Aptose Biosciences Boosts Capital with $8M Offering

November 25, 2024 — 04:52 pm EST

Aptose Biosciences ( (TSE:APS) ) has provided an announcement.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a Canadian company specializing in precision oncology, has successfully closed an $8 million public offering involving 40 million common shares and warrants to buy 20 million more at $0.25 each. The funds raised will be used for working capital and corporate purposes. A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners acted as the sole placement agent. This strategic move aims to bolster Aptose’s financial strength as it advances its pipeline of targeted cancer therapies.

