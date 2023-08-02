Aptose Biosciences (APTO) Price Target Increased by 1614.75% to 62.90

The average one-year price target for Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) has been revised to 62.90 / share. This is an increase of 1,614.75% from the prior estimate of 3.67 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 62.29 to a high of 64.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,929.18% from the latest reported closing price of 3.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aptose Biosciences. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 24.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APTO is 0.02%, an increase of 7.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 35.75% to 20,573K shares. The put/call ratio of APTO is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DRW Securities holds 8,892K shares representing 141.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 4,979K shares representing 79.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,053K shares, representing a decrease of 21.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APTO by 7.31% over the last quarter.

Carlson Capital L P holds 1,650K shares representing 26.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,960K shares, representing a decrease of 18.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APTO by 14.35% over the last quarter.

Sigma Planning holds 1,445K shares representing 22.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,071K shares, representing an increase of 25.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APTO by 38.41% over the last quarter.

Annandale Capital holds 800K shares representing 12.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aptose Biosciences Background Information

Aptose Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology, with an initial focus on hematology. The Company's small molecule cancer therapeutics pipeline includes products designed to provide single agent efficacy and to enhance the efficacy of other anti-cancer therapies and regimens without overlapping toxicities. The Company has two clinical-stage investigational products for hematologic malignancies: CG-806, an oral, first-in-classmutation-agnostic FLT3/BTK kinase inhibitor, is in a Phase 1 trial in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell malignancies, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), who have failed or are intolerant to standard therapies, and is in a separate Phase 1 trial in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); APTO-253, the only known clinical stage agent that directly targets the MYC oncogene and suppresses its expression, is in a Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory AML or high risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).

