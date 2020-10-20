Aptose (APTO) Initiates Phase I a/b Study in Leukemia Patients

Aptose Biosciences Inc. APTO announced the dosing of the first patient with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in a phase I a/b study with CG-806, with a starting dose of 450 mg.CG-806 is an oral kinase inhibitor that potently inhibits the wildtype and mutant forms of FLT3 and BTK, and suppresses select clusters of kinases that drive oncogenic signaling pathways. AML, is a heterogeneous and aggressive cancer of the bone marrow and blood.

The 450 mg starting dose was selected as it was administered to chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) patients in a separate phase I a/b study, and it appeared safe, well-tolerated and achieved plasma exposure levels that effectively inhibited phospho-FLT3 activity which is a key driver of AML.

Shares of the company have increased 0.7% year to date against the industry’s decline of 1.9%.

CG-806 is currently in a phase I dose-escalation study in patients with B-cell malignancies, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas (NHL), who have failed or are intolerant to current therapies.

Some other companies are also developing candidates for AML. AbbVie ABBV and partner Roche RHHBY received FDA approval for Venclexta (venetoclax), in combinationwith Vidaza or Dacogen or low-dose cytarabine (LDAC) for the treatment of newly-diagnosed AML in adults 75 years or older, or who have comorbidities that preclude the use of intensive induction chemotherapy.

Zacks Rank and a Stock to Consider

Aptose currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

A better-ranked stock in the healthcare sector includes Emergent Biosolutions Inc. EBS sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Emergent’s earnings estimates have increased from $4.23 to $6.61 for 2020 and from $5.55 to $8.42 for 2021 over the past 90 days. Shares of the company have increased 77.9% year to date.

Aptose Biosciences, Inc. Price

Aptose Biosciences, Inc. price | Aptose Biosciences, Inc. Quote

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking. Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.

See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Roche Holding AG (RHHBY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (EBS): Free Stock Analysis Report



AbbVie Inc. (ABBV): Free Stock Analysis Report



Aptose Biosciences, Inc. (APTO): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.