Aptos Electric Energy On First Birthday Leads To Operations Outage For Five Hours

Aptos Network experienced a network snag that lasted for more than five hours Wednesday, Oct. 18.

What Happened: According to Decrypt, ythe outage occurred while the network hosted a mass drawing application to celebrate its one-year anniversary and trended the Aptos One hashtag on social media platforms.

Aptos took to X to inform the community of the same.

Your energy for Aptos One was so electric, you cut the lights! What that means at the moment is that transactions on the network have been impacted. We are working diligently to resolve the issue and will keep you updated upon completion.

— Aptos (@Aptos_Network) October 19, 2023

To mark its big day, the Aptos Foundation created a community drawing platform Graffio.art where Aptos wallet users can contribute to a blank canvas to create community art. Co-founder and CEO Mohammad Sheikh said that 4,000 users were painting on the online canvas just before the shutdown.

Normal operations resumed after five hours as the Aptos team worked diligently towards resolving the issue.

Why It Matters: Aptos is a venture capital-backed project launched in October 2022 and built by former Meta employees' crypto project Libra. The mainnet is yet to deliver its promised speed of up to 160,000 transactions per second (TPS) compared to 55.47 TPS currently implying 302.7 million transactions, based on Aptoscan data.

The outage led to a rise in Aptos’s transaction fees from around 0.2 APT worth $1 to 1.72 APT worth $8.58 when the shutdown happened. Cryptocurrency exchanges, Upbit and OKX halted deposits and withdrawals of Aptos Network tokens on their platforms for a brief period.

Price Action: At 7:20 ET, the price of the APT token dropped to $4.84 (its 24-hour low point) and then managed to recover to currently trade at $5. With a current market cap of $1.22 billion, the past 24-hours trading volume stands at $68.1 million, based on CoinGecko data.

The network’s significant achievements in the past year mark a Microsoft partnership and processing more than 300 million transactions. Also, its community minted over 2 million NFTs on the network.

In prior similar instances of outages, Coinbase Layer-2 network Base suffered its first major outage in September since its launch in the prior month.

