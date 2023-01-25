Aptos Continues Rocketing Higher, Surging More Than 20% (Again) Today

What happened

One of the biggest crypto movers to start this year (and there's a very long list of such tokens) is Aptos (CRYPTO: APT). On a year-to-date basis alone, this cryptocurrency has rocketed more than 350% higher. Today, APT has surged 23.1% over the past 24 hours, as of noon ET.

Indeed, many investors appear to be getting used to 20%-plus moves on a given day with this token. A Layer-1 proof-of-stake blockchain, Aptos is a project focused on Web3 adoption, garnering attention for the network's unique smart contract language developed by former Meta Platforms developers. This project has seen increased interest in its network, tied to a three-part upgrade set to be completed around the end of Q1, which will slash gas fees and improve the efficiency of the network.

Another key catalyst that investors appear to be focusing on is the move from Binance to provide liquid swaps for APT/BTC and APT/USDT.

It's expected that these significantly reduced transaction fees will result in a flurry of development activity on the Aptos blockchain. Supporters of this project have noted as much, with expectations building that a flood of NFT projects could hit the market soon.

Of course, momentum breeds more momentum, and in this very bullish start to 2023, investors are looking for ways to gain exposure to the upside crypto provides. Thus far, Aptos has provided one of the more clear and enticing theses to investors looking for a reason to turn bullish again. For many who have waited on the sidelines in 2022, the time appears to be right to jump back into this space, as development picks up.

I have to admit that Aptos is a token with one of the more compelling stories to consider right now. An efficiency and cost-cutting upgrade, coupled with increased exchange liquidity and a positive macro backdrop, provide some meaningful fuel to sustain this near-term rally.

Of course, anything can happen in the world of crypto, and it's possible this rally will fizzle out at some point. Indeed, a 350% move in the span of a few weeks should warrant some profit-taking at some point. That said, this is a token that's found its way onto my watch list as a result of this recent move.

