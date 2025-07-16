Aptorum To Merge With DiamiR In All-stock Deal, Stock Up In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Aptorum Group Ltd. (APM), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, on Wednesday announced a definitive all-stock merger agreement with DiamiR Biosciences. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Shares of Aptorum are increasing by around 171% in the premarket trading.

Under the agreement, Aptorum Group will re-domicile to Delaware before completing the merger with DiamiR.

After the merger, DiamiR shareholders will own about 70% of the combined company, while existing Aptorum shareholders will retain 30%.

DiamiR will retain its name and become a wholly owned subsidiary of Aptorum upon completion.

The combined company will be headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. Ian Huen will serve as CEO, Alidad Mireskandari as President and COO, and Gary Anthony as CFO.

The board will include five directors, three designated by Aptorum and two by DiamiR, along with one DiamiR-appointed board observer.

Aptorum is currently trading 171.19% higher at $2.6300 on the Nasdaq.

