Aptorum Group Board Sees Key Resignations

November 01, 2024 — 04:57 pm EDT

Aptorum Group (APM) has released an update.

Aptorum Group Limited announced the resignation of two directors, Dr. Mirko Scherer and Mr. Charles Bathurst, from its board due to personal reasons. Mr. Douglas Arner will take over as Chair of the Audit Committee following these departures. The company is currently seeking new independent directors to fill the vacancies.

