$APTO stock is up 30% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$APTO stock has now risen 30% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $23,099,991 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $APTO:
$APTO Insider Trading Activity
$APTO insiders have traded $APTO stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APTO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAM G. RICE (Chair, President & CEO) purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $20,000
$APTO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $APTO stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SIGMA PLANNING CORP added 301,634 shares (+75.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,958
- ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC added 175,000 shares (+10.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $71,907
- UBS GROUP AG added 133,476 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $54,845
- TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC added 30,427 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $12,502
- ANNANDALE CAPITAL, LLC added 26,666 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $10,957
- PDS PLANNING, INC removed 10,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,253
- TD WATERHOUSE CANADA INC. removed 6,661 shares (-90.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,737
