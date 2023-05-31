Aptiv's Series A Preferred Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Aptiv PLC's 5.50% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shares Due 6/15/2023 (Symbol: APTV.PRA) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $5.50), with shares changing hands as low as $96.34 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.61% in the "Auto Parts" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, APTV.PRA was trading at a 0.88% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 33.77% in the "Auto Parts" category. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible, with a conversion ratio of 1.0754-1.3173.
The chart below shows the one year performance of APTV.PRA shares, versus APTV:
Below is a dividend history chart for APTV.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Aptiv PLC's 5.50% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shares Due 6/15/2023:
In Wednesday trading, Aptiv PLC's 5.50% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shares Due 6/15/2023 (Symbol: APTV.PRA) is currently down about 3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: APTV) are off about 3.4%.
Also see: MGNX Options Chain
Funds Holding USCT
TMA Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.