Aptiv's Series A Preferred Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Aptiv PLC's 5.50% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shares Due 6/15/2023 (Symbol: APTV.PRA) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $5.50), with shares changing hands as low as $96.34 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.61% in the "Auto Parts" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, APTV.PRA was trading at a 0.88% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 33.77% in the "Auto Parts" category. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible, with a conversion ratio of 1.0754-1.3173.

The chart below shows the one year performance of APTV.PRA shares, versus APTV:

Below is a dividend history chart for APTV.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Aptiv PLC's 5.50% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shares Due 6/15/2023:

In Wednesday trading, Aptiv PLC's 5.50% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shares Due 6/15/2023 (Symbol: APTV.PRA) is currently down about 3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: APTV) are off about 3.4%.

