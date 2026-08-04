Aptiv's Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Year Over Year

Aptiv PLC APTV reported mixed second-quarter 2026 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same.

APTV’s adjusted earnings of $1.63 per share topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42 by 14.8% and increased 24.4% from the year-ago quarter, aided by stronger operating profitability, lower interest expense and a reduced share count.

Revenues of $3.27 billion missed the consensus mark of $3.32 billion by 1.4% but rose 2.3% year over year. Adjusted revenue growth was 2%, while non-automotive revenues increased 12%.

Aptiv PLC Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Aptiv PLC price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Aptiv PLC Quote

The company reported results excluding its Electrical Distribution (EDS) segment, which completed its spin-off into a new publicly traded company, Versigent, on April 1, 2026.

APTV’s Regional Growth Mix

North American adjusted revenues advanced 10% despite flat regional vehicle production. Asia-Pacific revenues grew 6%, including a 5% increase in China, even as Chinese vehicle production declined 3%.

Europe remained a headwind, with adjusted revenues falling 8% against a 1% production decline. Revenues in South America, Aptiv’s smallest region, decreased 4%. The regional results reflected strength in North America and Asia-Pacific, partly offset by weak European demand.

Aptiv’s Engineered Components Leads Growth

Engineered Components revenues increased 4.8% year over year to $1.80 billion. Adjusted revenue growth was 3%, with automotive revenues flat and non-automotive revenues up 11%. North American demand was the primary growth driver.

The segment’s adjusted EBITDA rose 17.5% to $403 million. Its adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 22.4% from 21.4%, benefiting from higher volumes, operating execution and favorable timing of customer recoveries, despite stranded costs following the Electrical Distribution Systems spin-off.

APTV’s Intelligent Systems Stays Flat

Intelligent Systems revenues were $1.50 billion, compared with $1.51 billion in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted revenues were flat as a 12% increase in non-automotive business and 10% growth in Software and Services were offset by a 3% decline in automotive revenues.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 8.3% to $210 million, while the segment margin contracted to 14% from 15.2%. Increased engineering investments and stranded costs more than offset performance initiatives during the quarter.

Aptiv’s Margins Expand

Adjusted EBITDA increased 12.1% to $613 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 160 basis points to 18.7% on a continuing operations basis, supported by higher volumes and favorable foreign-currency effects, partly offset by increased commodity costs.

Adjusted operating income rose 15.4% to $473 million, and the corresponding margin improved to 14.4% from 12.8%. GAAP operating income increased to $367 million from $325 million. Interest expense declined to $62 million from $92 million, while tax expense increased to $52 million from $16 million.

APTV’s Product Expansion Gains Pace

Aptiv secured about $5 billion in new commercial awards, comprising $2.4 billion in Intelligent Systems and $2.5 billion in Engineered Components. The company won its first commercial Gen 8 Radar award and expanded into robotics through a perception-systems award.

Non-automotive progress included robotics, drones, energy storage and commercial vehicles. Aptiv also reported a commercial drone win in July and continued collaborating with NVIDIA on production-ready edge Artificial Intelligence platforms. Software and Services growth further supported the company’s diversification beyond automotive markets.

Aptiv’s Cash Flow & Capital Moves

Cash provided by continuing operations totaled $137 million, down from $326 million a year ago. Free cash flow was $12 million compared with $219 million, reflecting capital expenditures and costs associated with separating the EDS business.

Aptiv ended June with $761 million in cash and cash equivalents and $5.33 billion in long-term debt. The company repurchased 4.1 million shares for $250 million during the quarter, bringing first-half repurchases to $325 million. About $1.8 billion remained under its authorization.

APTV Trims Its Q3 & 2026 Outlook

For the third quarter, Aptiv expects revenues to be in the range of $3.12-$3.22 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $3.36 billion.

APTV’s adjusted earnings are projected to be between $1.25 and $1.35 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $1.59 per share. Its adjusted EBITDA is projected between $545 million and $575 million, with a margin of 17.7%.

For 2026, revenues are forecast at $12.6-$12.8 billion, below the prior range of $12.8-$13.2 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $12.94 billion.

Adjusted earnings are expected between $5.60 and $5.80 per share compared with the previous outlook of $5.70-$6.10. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $5.93 per share.

Customer-mix pressures, particularly in China, production changes, launch delays and software timing prompted the revised forecast.

Currently, Aptiv carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Earnings Snapshots

Trane Technologies plc TT reported impressive second-quarter 2026 results. TT’s adjusted earnings of $4.31 per share outpaced the consensus mark by 0.9% and rose 11.1% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. TT’s total revenues of $6.35 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 2.9% and increased 6.4% year over year.

Rollins, Inc. ROL posted unimpressive second-quarter 2026 results. ROL’s adjusted earnings of 32 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.9% but rose 6.7% year over year. Total revenues of $1.08 billion fell short of the consensus estimate by 1.7% but increased 7.9% from the year-ago quarter.

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