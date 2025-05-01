Aptiv's Q1 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Aptiv PLC APTV reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2025 results. Adjusted earnings of $1.69 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9% and increased 45.7% year over year. Revenues of $4.80 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.4% and decreased 1.6% year over year.

The company’s adjusted revenues declined 1% year over year. Adjusted revenues fell 4% in Europe, 2% in North America and 3% in South America. The metric grew 5% in Asia, including 2% growth in China.

Aptiv PLC Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Aptiv PLC price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Aptiv PLC Quote

Other Quarterly Numbers of APTV

The Electrical Distribution Systems and Engineered Components Group’s revenues of $2 billion and $1.6 billion declined 3% and 1% year over year, respectively. The Advanced Safety and User Experience segment’s revenues remained flat on a year-over-year basis at $1.4 billion.

Adjusted operating income was $572 million, up 5.2% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. The adjusted operating income margin was 11.9%, up 80 basis points year over year.

Aptiv exited the quarter with a cash and cash equivalent balance of $1.1 billion compared with the prior quarter’s $1.6 billion. Long-term debt was $7.6 billion compared with $7.8 billion in the previous quarter.

The company generated $273 million in cash from operating activities in the quarter compared with $244 million recorded at the end of the first quarter of 2024.

APTV’s Outlook

For the second quarter of 2025, Aptiv expects revenues to be between $4.92 billion and $5.12 billion, higher than the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.80 billion. Adjusted EPS is expected to be between $1.7 and $1.9, higher than the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.55. The adjusted operating income margin is anticipated between 11.1% and 11.8%. The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected between 14.9% and 15.5%.

For 2025, Aptiv expects revenues to be between $19.6 billion and $20.4 billion, the midpoint ($20 million) of which is higher than the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $19.61 billion. Adjusted EPS is expected to be between $7 and $7.6. The midpoint ($7.3) is higher than the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.1. The adjusted operating income margin is anticipated between 11.9% and 12.3%. Capital expenditure is expected to be $880 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected between 11.9% and 12.3%. The adjusted effective tax rate is expected to be around 17.5%.

Currently, Aptiv carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Earnings Snapshot

Fiserv, Inc. FI reported mixed first-quarter 2025 results. The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while revenues missed the mark.

FI’s adjusted earnings per share of $2.14 beat the consensus mark by 2.9% and gained 13.8% year over year. Adjusted revenues of $4.8 billion missed the consensus estimate by 1.6% but rose 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. (See the ZacksEarnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. IPG reported mixed first-quarter 2025 results. The company’s earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while revenues missed the mark.

IPG’s adjusted earnings of 33 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10% but decreased 8.3% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues before billable expenses (net revenues) of $2 billion missed the consensus estimate by a slight margin and declined 20% year over year. Total revenues of $2.3 billion decreased 7.2% year over year but outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2 billion.

