Aptiv's Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q2

Aptiv PLC APTV reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2025 results. Adjusted earnings of $2.12 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 18.4% and increased 34.2% year over year. Revenues of $5.21 billion topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.5% and rose 3.1% year over year.

The company’s adjusted revenues improved 2% year over year. However, adjusted revenues fell 1% in Europe, and grew 3% in North America and 3% in South America. The metric rose 4% in Asia, including a 1% decline in China.

Aptiv PLC Price and Consensus

Aptiv PLC price-consensus-chart | Aptiv PLC Quote

Other Quarterly Numbers of APTV

The Electrical Distribution Systems and Engineered Components Group’s revenues of $2.21 billion and $1.72 billion rose 7% and 6% year over year, respectively. However, the Advanced Safety and User Experience segment’s revenues declined 3% on a year-over-year basis to $1.5 billion.

Adjusted operating income was $628 million, up 3.6% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. The adjusted operating income margin was 9.3%, up 60 basis points year over year.

Aptiv exited the quarter with a cash and cash equivalent balance of $1.45 billion compared with $1.57 billion in the December-end quarter of 2024. Long-term debt was $7.76 billion compared with $7.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The company generated $510 million in cash from operating activities in the quarter and a total of $783 million in the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared with $887 million in the prior-year period.

APTV’s Outlook for Q3 and 2025

For the third quarter of 2025, Aptiv expects revenues to be between $4.95 billion and $5.10 billion, higher than the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.91 billion. Adjusted EPS is expected between $1.6 and $1.8, lower than the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.81. The adjusted operating income margin is anticipated between 11.3% and 12%. The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected between 15.3% and 15.8%.

For 2025, Aptiv expects revenues to be between $20 billion and $20.3 billion. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $19.70 billion. Adjusted EPS is expected to be between $7.3 and $7.6 per share. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $7.23. The adjusted operating income margin is anticipated between 11.9% and 12.2%. Capital expenditure is expected to be $780 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin is projected between 15.7% and 15.9%. The adjusted effective tax rate is expected to be around 17.5%.

Currently, Aptiv carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Snapshot

Fiserv, Inc. FI reported mixed second-quarter 2025 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues missed the same.

FI’s adjusted earnings per share of $2.47 topped the consensus mark by 2.5% and rose 16% year over year. Adjusted revenues of $5.2 billion missed the consensus estimate by a slight margin but gained 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. IPG reported impressive second-quarter 2025 results. Both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

IPG’s adjusted earnings of 75 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 36.4% and jumped 23% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues before billable expenses (net revenues) of $2.2 billion beat the consensus estimate by a slight margin but declined 19.8% year over year. Total revenues of $2.5 billion decreased 7.2% year over year but outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.2 billion.

