Aptiv's (APTV) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Aptiv PLC APTV is set to report third-quarter 2020 results on Oct 29, before the bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters and matched estimates on one occasion, delivering an average surprise of 37.1%.

Q3 Expectations

Aptiv’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter is expected to have been thwarted by a vehicle-production decline due to the coronavirus crisis. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.33 billion, indicating a year-over-year decline of 6.5%. In the second-quarter2020, revenues of $1.96 billion declined a massive 46% year over year.

The consensus estimate for earnings is pinned at 79 cents, indicating year over year decline of 37.8%. In second-quarter 2020, Aptiv incurred adjusted loss of $1.1 per share compared with earnings of $1.33 per share in the year ago quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Aptiv this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Aptiv has an Earnings ESP of +13.04% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Aptiv PLC Price and EPS Surprise

Aptiv PLC price-eps-surprise | Aptiv PLC Quote

Other Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few other stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Spotify SPOT has an Earnings ESP of +43.88% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Republic Services RSG has an Earnings ESP of +1.93% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Waste Connections WCN has an Earnings ESP of +0.32% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.5% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Republic Services, Inc. (RSG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Aptiv PLC (APTV): Free Stock Analysis Report



Spotify Technology SA (SPOT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.