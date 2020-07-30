Aptiv's (APTV) Reports Q2 Loss, Revenues Miss Estimates

Aptiv PLC APTV reported second-quarter 2020 (ended Jun 30, 2020) loss of $1.1 per share, lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.43 per share. This compares with earnings of $1.33 per share in the year ago quarter.

Investors should note that the earnings estimate revisions for Aptiv depicted an optimistc picture prior to the earnings release. The stock had seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2020 earnings move down 2.1% over the last 30 days.

The company’s earnings history has not been impressive. It underperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters with an average negative beat of 5.4%.

Revenues Lower Than Expected

Aptiv recorded total revenues of $1.96 billion which marginally missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Revenues compared unfavorably with the year-ago figure of $3.63 billion.

Key Stats to Note: Adjusted operating loss was $229 million in the quarter compared with adjusted operating income of $405 million in the year ago quarter.

Zacks Rank: Currently, Aptiv has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

