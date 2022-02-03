Aptiv's (APTV) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Decline Y/Y

Aptiv PLC APTV reported impressive fourth-quarter 2021 results, with both earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Adjusted earnings of 56 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.8% but declined 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $4.1 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 7.3% but declined 1.9% year over year.

Aptiv’s shares have surged 69.9% in the past year against 14% loss of the industry it belongs to.

Other Quarterly Numbers

Signal and Power Solutions revenues of $3 billion were down 2% year over year. Advanced Safety and User Experience revenues declined slightly year over year to $1.1 billion.

Adjusted operating income came in at $273 million, down 42.6% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted operating income margin came in at 6.6%, down 470 basis points year over year.

Aptiv exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents balance of $3.1 billion compared with the prior quarter’s level of $2.7 billion. Long-term debt was $4.1 billion, compared with $4 billion at the end of the previous quarter.

Total available liquidity at the end of the quarter was $5.6 billion compared with $5.3 billion recorded at the end of the prior quarter. During the quarter, net cash generated from operating activities was $669 million.

2022 Outlook

The company expects revenues in the range of $17.75-$18.15 billion, the midpoint ($17.95) of which is slightly above the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17.92 billion.

Adjusted EPS is expected between $3.9 and $4.8, the midpoint ($4.35) of which is below the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.64.

Adjusted operating income margin is anticipated to be between $9.9% and $11.2%. Capital expenditures are expected to be at $850 million.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be between 13.6% to 14.8%. Adjusted effective tax rate is expected to be 13%.

Currently, Aptiv carries a Zacks Rank 3 (Hold).

