Aptiv's (APTV) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y

Aptiv PLC APTV reported mixed fourth-quarter 2023 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same.

Adjusted earnings of $1.4 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5% and increased 10.2% year over year. Revenues of $4.9 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.5% but increased 6% year over year.

The company’s revenues registered 6% growth in Europe and 10% in Asia, including 12% in China. Revenues declined 7% in North America and 6% in South America.

Aptiv‘s shares have declined 23.3% over the past year against the 29.3% rally of the industry it belongs to.

Aptiv PLC Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Aptiv PLC price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Aptiv PLC Quote

Other Quarterly Numbers

Signal and Power Solutions’ revenues of $3.6 billion improved 6% year over year, in line with our estimate. The Advanced Safety and User Experience segment’s revenues increased 6% year over year to $1.4 billion but lagged our estimate of $1.3 billion.

Adjusted operating income was $600 million, up 14.7% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. This compares favorably with our expectation of an adjusted operating income of $597 million.

Adjusted operating income margin was 12.2%, up 90 basis points year over year. This is in line with our expectation.

Aptiv exited the quarter with a cash and cash equivalent balance of $1.6 billion compared with the prior quarter’s $1.8 billion. Long-term debt was $6.2 billion compared with $6.4 billion in the previous quarter.

Total available liquidity at the end of the quarter was $4.1 billion compared with $4.3 billion recorded at the end of the prior quarter. In the quarter, the company generated $624 million in cash from operating activities.

2024 Outlook

Aptiv expects revenues to be $21.3-$21.9 billion, higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $19.31 billion.

Adjusted EPS is expected between $5.55 and $6.05, higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.39. Adjusted operating income margin is anticipated between 11.6% and 12%. Capital expenditure is expected to be $1.05 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected between 15% and 15.3%. Adjusted effective tax rate is expected to be 17.5%.

Currently, Aptiv carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Earnings Snapshots of Some Service Providers

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. BAH reported better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2024 results.

Quarterly adjusted EPS of $1.41 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 24.8% and exceeded the year-ago quarter by 31.8%. BAH reported revenues of $2.57 billion, which beat the consensus estimate by 1.5% and increased 12.9% year over year. Revenues, excluding billable expenses, were $1.77 billion, up 13% year over year.

Xerox Holdings Corporation XRX reported lower-than-expected fourth-quarter 2023 results, wherein earnings and revenues declined from the year-ago quarter.

XRS’s adjusted EPS of 43 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.7% and decreased 51.7% year over year. Total revenues of $1.77 billion lagged the consensus mark by 1.6% and decreased 9.1% year over year on a reported basis. Revenues declined 7.4% on a constant-currency basis.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aptiv PLC (APTV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.