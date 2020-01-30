Aptiv's (APTV) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Aptiv PLC APTV reported fourth-quarter 2019 (ended Dec 31, 2019) earnings per share of $1.15 (on an adjusted basis), lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Earnings decreased 19 cents year over year.

How Was the Estimate Revision Trend?

Investors should note that the earnings estimate revisions for Aptiv depicted a pessimistic picture prior to the earnings release. The stock had seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2019 earnings move down 1% over the last 60 days.

However, the company has an impressive earnings history having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters with an average beat of 8.4%.

Revenues Better Than Expected

Aptiv recorded total revenues of $3.6 billion which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.5 billion. However, revenues compared unfavorably with the year-ago figure of $3.6 billion.

Key Stats to Note: For 2020, the company anticipates adjusted earnings to be in the range of $4.75-$5.05 per share. Net sales are expected between $14.5 billion and $14.9 billion.

Zacks Rank: Currently, Aptiv has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) but that could change following the company’s earnings report which was just released. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

