Aptiv's (APTV) Q3 Earnings Meet Estimates, Revenues Miss

Aptiv PLC APTV reported third-quarter 2019 (ended Sep 30, 2019) earnings per share of $1.27 (on an adjusted basis), in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Earnings increased 3 cents year over year.

How Was the Estimate Revision Trend?

Investors should note that the earnings estimate revisions for Aptiv depicted a pessimistic picture prior to the earnings release. The stock had seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2019 earnings move down 2.3% over the last 30 days.

However, the company has an impressive earnings history having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the last four quarters with an average beat of 9.2%.

Aptiv PLC Price

Aptiv PLC price | Aptiv PLC Quote

Revenues Lower Than Expected

Aptiv recorded total revenues of $3,559 million which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,606 million. However, revenues compared favorably with the year-ago figure of $3,485 million.

Key Stats to Note: For 2019, the company anticipates adjusted earnings to be in the range of $4.62-$4.68 per share. Net sales are expected between $14.255 billion and $14.355 billion.

Zacks Rank: Currently, Aptiv has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) but that could change following the company’s earnings report which was just released. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

