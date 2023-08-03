Aptiv's (APTV) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y

Aptiv PLC APTV reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2023 results.

Adjusted earnings of $1.25 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 21.4% and increased more than 100% year over year. Revenues of $5.2 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.1% and increased 28.2% year over year.

It also registered 28% growth in Europe, 19% in North America, 33% in Asia, including 41% in China, and 20% in South America.

Aptiv‘s shares have gained 15.5% over the past three months compared with the 25% rally of the industry it belongs to.

Other Quarterly Numbers

Signal and Power Solutions’ revenues of $3.7 billion improved 21% year over year and beat our estimate of $3.4 billion. Advanced Safety and User Experience segment’s revenues increased 49% year over year to $1.5 billion and surpassed our estimate of $1.1 billion.

Adjusted operating income was $530 million, up more than 100% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. This compares favorably with our expectation of an adjusted operating income of $472 million.

Adjusted operating income margin was 10.2%, up 490 basis points year over year. This compares with our expectation of an adjusted operating margin of 10.5%, up 520 bps year over year.

Aptiv exited the quarter with a cash and cash equivalent balance of $1.3 billion compared with the prior quarter’s $1.1 billion. Long-term debt was $6.5 billion, in line with the previous quarter.

Total available liquidity at the end of the quarter was $3.8 billion compared with $3.6 billion recorded at the end of the prior quarter. In the quarter, the company generated $535 million in cash from operating activities.

2023 Outlook

Aptiv expects revenues to be $19.95-$20.25 billion, higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $19.31 billion.

Adjusted EPS is expected between $4.6 and $4.9, higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.39.

The adjusted operating income margin is anticipated between 10.4% and 10.7%. Capital expenditure is expected to be $950 million.

The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected between 13.8% and 14.1%. Adjusted effective tax rate is expected to be 12.5%.

Currently, Aptiv carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

