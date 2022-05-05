Aptiv's (APTV) Q1 Earnings Meet Estimates, Decrease Y/Y

Aptiv PLC’s APTV first-quarter 2022 earnings meet the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues beat the same.

Adjusted earnings (excluding 36 cents from non-recurring items) came in at 63 cents per share and declined 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $4.18 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 3.1% and rose 3.9% year over year.

Other Quarterly Numbers

Signal and Power Solutions revenues of $3.1 billion were up 3% year over year. Advanced Safety and User Experience revenues climbed 7% year over year to $1.08 billion.

Aptiv PLC Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Aptiv PLC price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Aptiv PLC Quote

Adjusted operating income came in at $324 million, down 31.6% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted operating income margin came in at 7.8%, down 403 basis points year over year.

Aptiv exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents balance of $4.9 billion compared with the prior quarter’s level of $3.14 billion. Long-term debt was $6.5 billion compared with $4.1 billion at the end of the previous quarter.

Total available liquidity at the end of the quarter was $7.4 billion compared with $5.6 billion recorded at the end of the prior quarter. During the quarter, net cash used in operating activities was $202 million.

2022 Outlook

Aptiv expects revenues in the range of $17.75-$18.15 billion. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $17.75 million.

Adjusted EPS is expected between $3.9 and $4.8, above the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.8.

Adjusted operating income margin is anticipated between $9.9% and $11.2%. Capital expenditures are expected to be $850 million.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected between 13.6% and 14.8%. Adjusted effective tax rate is expected to be 13%.

Currently, Aptiv carries a Zacks Rank 3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Snapshots

Within the broader Business Services sector, ManpowerGroup Inc. MAN, Omnicom Group Inc. OMC and Equifax Inc. EFX recently reported first-quarter 2022 results.

ManpowerGroup reported impressive first-quarter 2022 results, with both earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.88 per share beat the consensus mark by 20.5% and improved 69.4% year over year. Revenues of $5.14 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 0.7% and inched up 4.5% year over year on a reported basis and 9.8% on a constant-currency (cc) basis.

Omnicom reported impressive first-quarter 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Earnings of $1.39 per share beat the consensus mark by 8.6% and increased 4.5% year over year, driven by a strong margin performance. Total revenues of $3.4 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 5.4% but declined slightly year over year.

Equifax reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2022 results. Adjusted earnings of $2.22 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.3% and improved 13% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $1.36 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 2.4% and improved 12.4% year over year on a reported basis and 13% on a local-currency basis.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.