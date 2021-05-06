Aptiv's (APTV) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y

Aptiv PLC APTV reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2021 results.

Adjusted earnings (excluding 3 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.06 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 37.7% and increased 55.8% year over year. Revenues of $4.02 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 8.9% and increased 24.7% year over year.

Notably, Aptiv’s shares have surged 119.1% in the past year compared with 23.3% rally of the industry it belongs to.

Other Quarterly Numbers

Signal and Power Solutions revenues of $3.02 billion were up 30% year over year. Advanced Safety and User Experience revenues increased 12% year over year to $1.01 billion.

Adjusted operating income came in at $437 million, up from $231 million in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted operating income margin was 10.9%, up from 7.2% in the year-ago quarter.

Aptiv exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents balance of $2.83 billion compared with the prior quarter’s level of $2.82 million. Long-term debt was $3.95 billion compared with $4 billion in the previous quarter.

Total available liquidity at the end of the quarter was $5.4 billion compared with the $5.2 billion recorded at the end of the prior quarter. Net cash generated from operating activities was $252 million.

2021 Outlook

Aptiv reiterates full-year 2021 outlook.

The company still expects revenues in the range of $15.125-$15.725 billion. The midpoint of the guided range ($15.425 million) is below the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.55 billion.

Adjusted EPS is still expected between $3.35 and $3.85. The midpoint of the guided range is same as the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.6.

Adjusted operating income is still anticipated to be between $1.54 billion and $1.69 billion.

Adjusted effective tax rate is expected to be 12%.

Currently, Aptiv carries a Zacks Rank 3 (Hold).

Performance of Other Business Services Companies

Equifax’s EFX first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.97 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 29.6% and increased on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $1.21 billion outpaced the consensus mark by 7.9% and rose 26.6% year over year on a reported basis as well as on a local-currency basis.

Robert Half’s RHI first-quarter 2021 earnings of 98 cents per share beat the consensus mark by 22.5% and were up 24.1% year over year. Revenues of $1.4 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 3.3% but declined 7.2% year over year on a reported basis and 7.6% on an adjusted basis.

Omnicom’s OMC first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.33 per share beat the consensus mark by 16.7% and increased 11.8% year over year. Total revenues of $3.4 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 3.6% and increased marginally year over year.

