Aptiv's (APTV) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Aptiv PLC APTV reported first-quarter 2020 (ended Mar 31, 2020) earnings per share of 68 cents (on an adjusted basis), lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 23 cents. Earnings decreased 37 cents year over year.

How Was the Estimate Revision Trend?

Investors should note that the earnings estimate revisions for Aptiv depicted a pessimistic picture prior to the earnings release. The stock had seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2020 earnings move down 48.4% over the last 30 days.

However, the company has an impressive earnings history having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters with an average beat of 8.9%.

Revenues Better Than Expected

Aptiv recorded total revenues of $3.23 billion which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.89 billion. However, revenues compared unfavorably with the year-ago figure of $3.58 billion.

Key Stats to Note: Adjusted operating income of $231 million fell 33% year over year. Adjusted operating income margin declined to 7.2% from 9.7% in the prior-year quarter.

Zacks Rank: Currently, Aptiv has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

