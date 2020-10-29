Aptiv's (APTV) Beats on Q3 Earnings and Revenues

Aptiv PLC APTV reported third-quarter 2020 (ended Sep 30, 2020) EPS of $1.13 per share, highr than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 79 cents per share. This compares with earnings of $1.27 per share in the year ago quarter.

How Was the Estimate Revision Trend?

Investors should note that the earnings estimate revisions for Aptiv depicted an optimistic picture prior to the earnings release. The stock had seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2020 earnings move up 11.3% over the last 30 days.

The company’s earnings history has been impressive. It outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters with an average positive beat of 37.1%.

Aptiv PLC Price

Aptiv PLC price | Aptiv PLC Quote

Revenues Higher Than Expected

Aptiv recorded total revenues of $3.7 billion which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.3 billion. Revenues compared favorably with the year-ago figure of $3.6 billion.

Key Stats to Note: Aptiv exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents balance of $2.1 billion compared with the prior quarter’s $1.9 million.

Zacks Rank: Currently, Aptiv has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Check back later for our full write up on this Aptiv earnings report later!

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.

Ignited by referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $17.7 billion in 2019 to a staggering $73.6 billion by 2027. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.

See the pot stocks we're targeting >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Aptiv PLC (APTV): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.