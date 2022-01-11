Aptiv To Acquire Wind River - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Aptiv PLC (APTV) has entered an agreement to acquire Wind River, a provider of software for mission-critical intelligent systems, from TPG Capital for $4.3 billion in cash. Wind River's software enables the secure development, deployment, operations and servicing of mission-critical intelligent systems. It generated approximately $400 million in revenues in 2021.

Led by Kevin Dallas, Wind River will continue to operate as a stand-alone business within Aptiv as part of the Advanced Safety & User Experience segment. The acquisition is anticipated to close mid-year 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.