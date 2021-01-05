Aptiv Stock's Drive Over?

At the current price near $130 per share, we believe Aptiv’s stock (NYSE: APTV) seems overvalued. Aptiv, a global technology and mobility company serving the automotive sector, saw its stock price increase from $94.97 to $128.42 since the start of the year compared to the S&P 500 which has increased by 15% in 2020. The stock has performed better than the market despite serving the automotive industry which was one of the hardest hit industries in 2020. Aptiv saw revenue fall 17% in the first nine months of 2020. Net Income improved to $1.5 billion compared to $0.8 billion in the same period primarily due to a non-cash gain of $1.4 billion from the completion of an autonomous driving joint venture with Hyundai. The rise in the share price despite falling revenues indicate that the shares could be poised to fall in the near term.

The company has seen earnings fall over the recent years, while its P/E multiple has risen resulting in a rise in share price. We believe the stock seems overvalued at the current price. Our dashboard ‘Buy or Sell Aptiv Stock?‘ provides the key numbers behind our thinking.

The 51% rise in APTV stock price from 2017 to now was partly justified by an increase in Aptiv’s revenue by 11%. Revenue increased from $12.9 billion in 2017 to $14.4 billion in 2019. Net Income margin fell from 10.5% in 2017 to 6.9% in 2020 which resulted to a 27% fall in Net income over the same period. On a per share basis, earnings went down from $5.07 to $3.85. The fall in the margin was primarily due to higher operating expenses.

During the same period, the P/E multiple rose from 16.7x to 24.7x. The P/E improved in the last few months as the automotive sector showed signs of recovery. Currently the multiple stands at 33.4x. The stock can see some downside risk, especially when the P/E multiple is compared to recent years, P/E multiple of 24.7x in 2019 and 15.2x in 2018.

Where Is The Stock Headed?

The global spread of coronavirus led to lockdown in various cities across the globe, which affected industrial and economic activity. This is likely to adversely affect consumption and consumer spending. Aptiv’s revenues fell for the first nine months of the year, though there are signs of recovery in Q3 2020 as the company reported 3% increase in revenue and a growth in earnings compared to the same period in 2019. Another wave of lockdowns across Europe as well as the new virus strain could affect the current and upcoming quarters for the sector.

The actual recovery and its timing hinge on the broader containment of the coronavirus spread. Our dashboard Trends In U.S. Covid-19 Cases provides an overview of how the pandemic has been spreading in the U.S. and contrasts with trends in Brazil and Russia. Following the Fed stimulus — which set a floor on fear — the market has been willing to “look through” the current weak period and take a longer-term view. With investors focusing their attention on 2021 results, the valuations become important in finding value. Though market sentiment can be fickle, and evidence of an uptick in new cases could spook investors once again.

What if you’re looking for a more balanced portfolio instead? Here’s a high quality portfolio to beat the market, with over 100% return since 2016, versus 55% for the S&P 500. Comprised of companies with strong revenue growth, healthy profits, lots of cash, and low risk, it has outperformed the broader market year after year, consistently.

See all Trefis Price Estimates and Download Trefis Data here

What’s behind Trefis? See How It’s Powering New Collaboration and What-Ifs For CFOs and Finance Teams | Product, R&D, and Marketing Teams

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.