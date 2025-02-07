Aptiv Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Valued at a market cap of $14.4 billion , Aptiv PLC ( APTV ) is a global technology company specializing in advanced mobility solutions that enhance vehicle safety, electrification, and connectivity. Based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland, Aptiv focuses on developing cutting-edge software and hardware solutions for the automotive industry, driving innovation in autonomous driving, smart vehicle architectures, and sustainable transportation.

Shares of Aptiv have significantly underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. APTV has declined 24.6% over this time, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has rallied 22.8% . However, in 2025, APTV is up 5%, compared to SPX’s nearly 3.4% gain on a YTD basis.

Zooming in further, APTV's decline over the past year has significantly lagged behind the Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF ( DRIV ), which has seen a marginal gain over the same period.

Aptiv shares have lagged due to macroeconomic headwinds, supply chain disruptions, and profitability pressures from rising costs and weaker demand in key markets. However, the stock rose 3.6% following its Q4 earnings report on Feb. 6, with $4.9 billion in revenue, flat year-over-year but down 1% on an adjusted basis. Adjusted net income increased to $411 million, or $1.75 per share, while adjusted operating income reached $623 million, with margins improving to 12.7% from 12.2%, driven by cost efficiencies. Operating cash flow jumped to $1.06 billion, reinforcing the company’s financial position.

For fiscal Q1 2025, the company expects revenue between $4.64 billion and $4.84 billion. Adjusted operating income is projected between $495 million and $545 million, while adjusted EPS is anticipated to be between $1.40 and $1.60.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect APTV’s EPS to grow 11.2% year over year to $6.87. The company’s earnings surprise history is robust. It surpassed the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 21 analysts covering APTV stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 14 "Strong Buys," one “Moderate Buys,” five "Holds," and one “Strong Sell.”

This configuration is slightly more bullish than two months ago when 13 analysts recommended a “Strong Buy.”

On Jan. 31, John Murphy from Bank of America Securities ( BAC ) maintained a “ Buy ” rating on Aptiv with a price target of $98, implying a potential upside of 54.4%.

APTV’s mean price target of $77.10 represents an upside potential of 21.5% from current price levels. Meanwhile, the street-high target of $105 suggests the stock could rally as much as 65.4%.

