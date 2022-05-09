Aptiv Shanghai plant suspends some shipments after COVID cases - sources

SHANGHAI, May 9 (Reuters) - Aptiv APTV.N stopped shipping some parts from plant in Shanghai that supplies Tesla TSLA.O and General Motors GM.N over the weekend after COVID-19 infections were found among its workers, two people familiar with the matter said.

The suspension of shipments from Aptiv could represent a setback to Tesla, which has planned to bring output in Shanghai back to the levels before the city locked down to control a wave of infections and forced a shutdown through much of April.

Aptiv did not comment on the status of its Shanghai plant or whether there had been infections among workers.

"The safety of our employees is our first priority," Aptiv said in a statement to Reuters. "We have been in touch with our customers and are working closely with them."

Tesla and GM did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh; Editing by Kevin Krolicki and David Evans)

((Zoey.Zhang@thomsonreuters.com;))

