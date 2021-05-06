Aptiv sales rise 25% on strong automotive demand

May 6 (Reuters) - Auto parts maker Aptiv Plc APTV.N on Thursday reported a 25% rise in quarterly sales, helped by higher demand for vehicles as more people prefer using personal transport for safety reasons during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net sales rose to $4.02 billion in the first quarter ended March 31, from $3.23 billion a year earlier.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

