Aptiv Q4 Results Beat Estimates, But Outlook Disappoints - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Aptiv PLC (APTV) on Thursday reported that its fourth-quarter net income was $230 million or $0.90 per share, down from $247 million or $0.94 per share in the prior-year period.

Excluding special items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $1.15 per share, compared to $1.34 per share in the year-ago quarter.

These results include the adverse impacts in the quarter of approximately $0.28 per diluted share resulting from the General Motors' labor strike.

Revenue for the quarter declined 1 percent to $3.60 billion from $3.64 billion in the year-ago period.

The latest quarter's revenue includes adverse impacts of approximately $130 million in revenue, primarily in North America, resulting from the GM labor strike. Adjusted for currency exchange, commodity movements and divestitures, revenue increased 2 percent in the quarter.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter on revenues of $3.54 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to the first quarter, Aptiv forecast adjusted earnings of $0.86 to $0.94 per share and net sales in a range of $3.47 billion to $3.57 billion.

The Street expects the company to report earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter on revenues of $3.68 billion.

For fiscal 2020, the company forecast adjusted earnings in a range of $4.75 to $5.05 per share on net sales of $14.50 billion to $14.90 billion. Analysts expect earnings of $5.46 per share for the year on revenues of $15.14 billion.

